InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market To “Bounce-Back” Post Covid-19

This market research report identifies Friendsurance, Oscar, ZhongAn, Allay, Analyze Re, GetInsured, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Claim Di, and CommonEasy as the major vendors operating in the global Insurtech market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by components (Software and Services), types (Retail Insurance and Commercial Insurance), by application (Health insurance, Property and casualty insurance, Life insurance, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9829

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global InsurTech market revenue is valued at $532.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,119.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The insurance sector is all set to adopt new technologies and attract new customers along with retaining the clients delighting with services. It is of utmost importance to embrace digital technologies for insurers and enhance their presence in the marketplace to gain market share with increased customer base and custom offerings.

According to the Insurtech market industry analysis, North America is witnessing the highest adoption of InsurTech owing to the spend on insurances by customers in the region. The offering of flexible and customized insurance for health, property, and others is encouraging people to choose among the insurance plans that suit them the best. Asia Pacific holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness growth in InsurTech due to the presence of few emerging countries and financial hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. Also, the insurers are focusing on providing cheap and affordable insurance premium plans in the diversely populated region.