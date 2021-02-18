Global Adaptive Optics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Adaptive Optics market is expected to grow from $220.8 million in 2016 to reach $2,190.90 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 38.7%. Rising adoption of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and various retinal imaging, increased government funds and advancements in technology are the factors driving the market growth. However, strict regulations in product approvals and technical concerns in construction of adaptive optics are the factors restraining the market growth.

By End user, the military and defense segment holds the largest share owing to its wide applications of adaptive optics in this sector. The adaptive optics are used in this sector to develop the state-of-the art defense weapons and highly sophisticated guidance systems. They are also used as a method for improving the effectiveness of direct energy weapons. Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher rate due to increasing defense spending from countries such as China and India. In addition, factors such as expanding astronomical practices and rising investments for research and development across various sectors, including biomedical and healthcare are driving the growth of adaptive optics in this region.

Some of the key players in the Adaptive Optics market are Thorlabs, Inc, Adaptica S.R.L., Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Iris Ao, Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Active Optical Systems, LLC, Imagine Optic Sa, ALPAO S.A.S, Flexible Optical B.V., Turn Ltd, Baker Adaptive Optics, Holoeye Photonics AG and CILAS.

End Users Covered:

• Military & Defense

• Electronics

• Communication & Other Applications

• Consumer

• Astronomy

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Manufacturing

• Biomedical

• Healthcare

Components Covered:

• Control System

• Wavefront Sensor

• Wavefront Modulator

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

