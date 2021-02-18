Global Application Delivery Controller Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market is accounted for $3.14 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2023. An ADC is a device that is typically placed in a data center between one or more applications and the server’s firewall. It is suite of technologies that provide security, application availability, visibility and acceleration. The key drivers impacting the ADC market growth include swiftly growing threat landscape, rising data center traffic and enhancing efficiency by integrating ADC into enterprise IT systems. Moreover, increasing requirement for cost effective networks will further foster the ADC market growth. However, stringent government regulations and network complexity will reflect the market strength across the globe.

IT & Telecom sector held the largest share of the market segmented on the basis of end user in the ADC market. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to register a substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high security threats and rapid adoption of cloud technologies in BFSI institutions assisting the segment growth. By geography, North America is expected to dominate the market with largest market revenue owing to highly developed IT & telecom industry. U.S represents as the largest market in North America. Asia Pacific witnessed as the fastest growing region due to growing internet penetration and several initiatives taken by government.

Some of the top key players participating in this market include Riverbed Technology, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Aryaka Networks, Verizon, Radware, Juniper Networks, F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc., Brocade, A10 Networks, and Network Instruments.

Deployment Types Covered:

• Virtual ADC

• Hardware-based ADC

Enterprise Levels Covered:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Service Providers Covered:

• Cloud Service Providers

• Telecommunications Service Providers

• Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Media And Entertainment

• Education

• Other End Users

