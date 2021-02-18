Global Medical HolographyMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Holography Market is accounted for $206.48 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1405.7 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of holography in biomedical research, and rising healthcare applications of holography are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising investment in the global market provides ample of growth opportunities for players in the market. However, high cost of technology and huge capital funds are hampering the market.

Holographic displays segment dominated the global market with largest share due to rising usage of holographic displays in diagnostic imaging. By application, medical education segment is expected to register a substantial growth rate due to the better visibility and easy to understand the biopsy. By region, North America commanded the highest market share, owing to growing research initiatives and increasing healthcare spending in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster pace. The growth of this region is attributed to rising levels of disposable income, growing awareness among physicians.

Some of the key players in Medical Holography market include AlfahologramEG, EchoPixel, EON Reality, Inc., Holografika Kft., Holoxica Limited, Lyncée Tec SA, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Musion Das Hologram Ltd, Nanolive SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Phase Holographic Imaging AB, Realview Imaging Ltd., UCSF Clinic, Zebra Imaging, Inc., and zSpace, Inc.

Product Types Covered:

• Holographic Prints

• Holoscopes

• Holography Microscopes

• Holography Software

• Holographic Displays

Applications Covered:

• Biomedical Research

• Medical Education

• Medical Tomography

• Medical Imaging

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Centers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Other End Users

