Impact Of Covid-19 on Electric hoist Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

The global Electric hoist Market report by wide-ranging study of the Electric hoist industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Electric hoist industry report. The Electric hoist market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Electric hoist industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Electric hoist market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Snapshot

Electric Hoist is a mechanical device with electricity power-sources for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload. The basic electric hoist has two important characteristics to define it: Lifting medium and power type.

The global Electric hoist market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric hoist by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Electric Chain Hoist

Electric Wire Rope Hoist

Other Electric Hoist

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Kito

Terex

Hitachi Industrial

Columbus McKinnon

Konecranes

Street Crane

Ingersoll Rand

ABUS

Imer International

TOYO

Gorbel

DAESAN

Milwaukee Tool

VERLINDE

LIFTKET

Li An Machinery

DL Heavy Industry

Nanyang Kairui

Jiangsu Jiali

Niukelun

Chi Zong Machine

TBM

Chongqing Shanyan

Cheng Day

Shanghai Yiying

Beijing Lingying

Shanghai Shuangdiao

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Each company covered in the Electric hoist market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Electric hoist industry verticals is covered in the report.

Some of the key information covered in the Electric hoist market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Electric hoist market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Electric hoist market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Electric hoist market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Electric hoist report, get in touch with arcognizance.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Electric hoist Industry

Figure Electric hoist Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electric hoist

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electric hoist

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electric hoist

Table Global Electric hoist Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Electric hoist Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Electric Chain Hoist

Table Major Company List of Electric Chain Hoist

3.1.2 Electric Wire Rope Hoist

Table Major Company List of Electric Wire Rope Hoist

3.1.3 Other Electric Hoist

Table Major Company List of Other Electric Hoist

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electric hoist Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electric hoist Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electric hoist Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electric hoist Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.1 Kito (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Kito Profile

Table Kito Overview List

4.1.2 Kito Products & Services

4.1.3 Kito Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kito (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Terex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Terex Profile

Table Terex Overview List

4.2.2 Terex Products & Services

4.2.3 Terex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Terex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Hitachi Industrial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Hitachi Industrial Profile

Table Hitachi Industrial Overview List

4.3.2 Hitachi Industrial Products & Services

4.3.3 Hitachi Industrial Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hitachi Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Columbus McKinnon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Columbus McKinnon Profile

Table Columbus McKinnon Overview List

4.4.2 Columbus McKinnon Products & Services

4.4.3 Columbus McKinnon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Columbus McKinnon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Konecranes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Konecranes Profile

Table Konecranes Overview List

4.5.2 Konecranes Products & Services

4.5.3 Konecranes Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Konecranes (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Street Crane (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Street Crane Profile

Table Street Crane Overview List

4.6.2 Street Crane Products & Services

4.6.3 Street Crane Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Street Crane (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Ingersoll Rand (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Ingersoll Rand Profile

Table Ingersoll Rand Overview List

4.7.2 Ingersoll Rand Products & Services

4.7.3 Ingersoll Rand Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ingersoll Rand (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 ABUS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 ABUS Profile

Table ABUS Overview List

4.8.2 ABUS Products & Services

4.8.3 ABUS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABUS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Imer International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Imer International Profile

Table Imer International Overview List

4.9.2 Imer International Products & Services

4.9.3 Imer International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Imer International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 TOYO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 TOYO Profile

Table TOYO Overview List

4.10.2 TOYO Products & Services

4.10.3 TOYO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TOYO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Gorbel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Gorbel Profile

Table Gorbel Overview List

4.11.2 Gorbel Products & Services

4.11.3 Gorbel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gorbel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 DAESAN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 DAESAN Profile

Table DAESAN Overview List

4.12.2 DAESAN Products & Services

4.12.3 DAESAN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DAESAN (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Milwaukee Tool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Milwaukee Tool Profile

Table Milwaukee Tool Overview List

4.13.2 Milwaukee Tool Products & Services

4.13.3 Milwaukee Tool Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Milwaukee Tool (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 VERLINDE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 VERLINDE Profile

Table VERLINDE Overview List

4.14.2 VERLINDE Products & Services

4.14.3 VERLINDE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VERLINDE (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 LIFTKET (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 LIFTKET Profile

Table LIFTKET Overview List

4.15.2 LIFTKET Products & Services

4.15.3 LIFTKET Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LIFTKET (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Li An Machinery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Li An Machinery Profile

Table Li An Machinery Overview List

4.16.2 Li An Machinery Products & Services

4.16.3 Li An Machinery Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Li An Machinery (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 DL Heavy Industry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 DL Heavy Industry Profile

Table DL Heavy Industry Overview List

4.17.2 DL Heavy Industry Products & Services

4.17.3 DL Heavy Industry Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DL Heavy Industry (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Nanyang Kairui (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Nanyang Kairui Profile

Table Nanyang Kairui Overview List

4.18.2 Nanyang Kairui Products & Services

4.18.3 Nanyang Kairui Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nanyang Kairui (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Jiangsu Jiali (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Jiangsu Jiali Profile

Table Jiangsu Jiali Overview List

4.19.2 Jiangsu Jiali Products & Services

4.19.3 Jiangsu Jiali Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Jiali (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Niukelun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Niukelun Profile

Table Niukelun Overview List

4.20.2 Niukelun Products & Services

4.20.3 Niukelun Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Niukelun (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Chi Zong Machine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Chi Zong Machine Profile

Table Chi Zong Machine Overview List

4.21.2 Chi Zong Machine Products & Services

4.21.3 Chi Zong Machine Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chi Zong Machine (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 TBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 TBM Profile

Table TBM Overview List

4.22.2 TBM Products & Services

4.22.3 TBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TBM (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Chongqing Shanyan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Chongqing Shanyan Profile

Table Chongqing Shanyan Overview List

4.23.2 Chongqing Shanyan Products & Services

4.23.3 Chongqing Shanyan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chongqing Shanyan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Cheng Day (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Cheng Day Profile

Table Cheng Day Overview List

4.24.2 Cheng Day Products & Services

4.24.3 Cheng Day Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cheng Day (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Shanghai Yiying (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Shanghai Yiying Profile

Table Shanghai Yiying Overview List

4.25.2 Shanghai Yiying Products & Services

4.25.3 Shanghai Yiying Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shanghai Yiying (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Beijing Lingying (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Beijing Lingying Profile

Table Beijing Lingying Overview List

4.26.2 Beijing Lingying Products & Services

4.26.3 Beijing Lingying Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beijing Lingying (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Shanghai Shuangdiao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Shanghai Shuangdiao Profile

Table Shanghai Shuangdiao Overview List

4.27.2 Shanghai Shuangdiao Products & Services

4.27.3 Shanghai Shuangdiao Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shanghai Shuangdiao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

Chapter Five: Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Electric hoist Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Electric hoist Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Electric hoist Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Electric hoist Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Electric hoist Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Electric hoist Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric hoist MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Electric hoist Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric hoist Market Concentration, in 2020

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Factories

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Factories, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Factories, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Construction Sites

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Construction Sites, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Construction Sites, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Marinas & Shipyards

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Marinas & Shipyards, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Marinas & Shipyards, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Mining & Excavating Operation

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Mining & Excavating Operation, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Mining & Excavating Operation, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Warehouse

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Warehouse, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Warehouse, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Others

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Electric hoist Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electric hoist Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Electric hoist Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Electric hoist Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Electric hoist Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

Chapter Seven: Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Electric hoist Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electric hoist Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Electric hoist Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electric hoist Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Electric hoist Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Electric hoist Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Electric hoist Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Electric hoist Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electric hoist Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion

