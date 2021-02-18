Global Nisin Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nisin market is expected to grow from $420.8 million in 2016 to reach $618.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6%. Growing awareness across various economies, decreasing the processing temperatures, protecting the food without spoiling, enlarging the lifespan without changing the taste and it’s easy to use properties are some of the factors propelling the market growth. The use of Nisin as an antimicrobial agent in active packaging is also fueling the market growth. Also, the soaring demand for safe and convenience food in North America is fueling the market growth.

By application, the Meat segment holds the largest market share due to the rising consumption of meat across various nations and application of Nisin in meat protects it from being contaminated. Nisin is an antimicrobial agent and is used as a natural food preservative which helps in controlling the growth of bacteria in food products. Meat contains essential amino acids which acts as a source of protein and helps in maintaining good health. Europe and North America are the largest consumers of meat which is contributing to the growth of Nisin in the market.

Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the market due to huge consumption of meat as most of the people prefer meat products on a large scale in this region. In addition the cheese and dairy industries offer a wide opportunity for the growth of Nisin market in the region.

Some of the key players in the Nisin market are Chihon Biotechnology, Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering Co., Ltd, Siveele B.V., Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Danisco A/S, Cayman Chemical, UAB Baltvita, Handary S.A, Amtech Biotech Co., Ltd, Royal DSM N.V., Duke Thomson, Galactic and Foodchem International Corporation.

Applications Covered:

• Bakery Products

• Meat

• Canned Product

• Beverages

• Poultry

• Dairy Products

• Other Applications

