Impact Of Covid-19 on Dry Mortar Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

“ The global Dry Mortar Market report by wide-ranging study of the Dry Mortar industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Dry Mortar industry report. The Dry Mortar market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Dry Mortar industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Dry Mortar market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Snapshot

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory. Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

The global Dry Mortar market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Dry Mortar by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Saint-Gobain Weber(FR)

Materis(FR)

Henkel(DE)

Mapei(IT)

Sto(DE)

Ardex(DE)

BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE)

Baumit(AT)

Bostik(FR)

Knauf(DE)

Custom Building Products(US)

Caparol(DE)

Cemex(US)

HB Fuller(US)

Quick-mix(DE)

Dryvit Systems(US)

Hanil Cement(KR)

AdePlast(IT)

Forbo(CH)

CPI Mortars(UK)

Grupo Puma(ES)

LCS OPTIROC(SG)

Yuchuan Group(CN)

BBMG Mortar(CN)

Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN)

Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN)

Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN)

Maco Group(CN)

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN)

Yantai Juhe Building(CN)

Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN)

Wanzhong Building Materials(CN)

Qingdao Xusheng(CN)

Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN)

Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN)

Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Each company covered in the Dry Mortar market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Dry Mortar industry verticals is covered in the report.

Some of the key information covered in the Dry Mortar market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Dry Mortar market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Dry Mortar market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Dry Mortar market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Dry Mortar report, get in touch with arcognizance.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Dry Mortar Industry

Figure Dry Mortar Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Dry Mortar

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Dry Mortar

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Dry Mortar

Table Global Dry Mortar Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Dry Mortar Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

Table Major Company List of Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

3.1.2 Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Table Major Company List of Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

3.1.3 Tile adhesives/ grouts

Table Major Company List of Tile adhesives/ grouts

3.1.4 Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

Table Major Company List of Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

3.1.5 EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

Table Major Company List of EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

3.1.6 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Dry Mortar Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Dry Mortar Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Dry Mortar Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.1 Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) Profile

Table Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) Overview List

4.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) Products & Services

4.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Materis(FR) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Materis(FR) Profile

Table Materis(FR) Overview List

4.2.2 Materis(FR) Products & Services

4.2.3 Materis(FR) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Materis(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Henkel(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Henkel(DE) Profile

Table Henkel(DE) Overview List

4.3.2 Henkel(DE) Products & Services

4.3.3 Henkel(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Henkel(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Mapei(IT) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Mapei(IT) Profile

Table Mapei(IT) Overview List

4.4.2 Mapei(IT) Products & Services

4.4.3 Mapei(IT) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mapei(IT) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Sto(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Sto(DE) Profile

Table Sto(DE) Overview List

4.5.2 Sto(DE) Products & Services

4.5.3 Sto(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sto(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Ardex(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Ardex(DE) Profile

Table Ardex(DE) Overview List

4.6.2 Ardex(DE) Products & Services

4.6.3 Ardex(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ardex(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) Profile

Table BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) Overview List

4.7.2 BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) Products & Services

4.7.3 BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Baumit(AT) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Baumit(AT) Profile

Table Baumit(AT) Overview List

4.8.2 Baumit(AT) Products & Services

4.8.3 Baumit(AT) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Baumit(AT) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Bostik(FR) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Bostik(FR) Profile

Table Bostik(FR) Overview List

4.9.2 Bostik(FR) Products & Services

4.9.3 Bostik(FR) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bostik(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Knauf(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Knauf(DE) Profile

Table Knauf(DE) Overview List

4.10.2 Knauf(DE) Products & Services

4.10.3 Knauf(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Knauf(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Custom Building Products(US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Custom Building Products(US) Profile

Table Custom Building Products(US) Overview List

4.11.2 Custom Building Products(US) Products & Services

4.11.3 Custom Building Products(US) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Custom Building Products(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Caparol(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Caparol(DE) Profile

Table Caparol(DE) Overview List

4.12.2 Caparol(DE) Products & Services

4.12.3 Caparol(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Caparol(DE) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Cemex(US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Cemex(US) Profile

Table Cemex(US) Overview List

4.13.2 Cemex(US) Products & Services

4.13.3 Cemex(US) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cemex(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 HB Fuller(US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 HB Fuller(US) Profile

Table HB Fuller(US) Overview List

4.14.2 HB Fuller(US) Products & Services

4.14.3 HB Fuller(US) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HB Fuller(US) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Quick-mix(DE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Quick-mix(DE) Profile

Table Quick-mix(DE) Overview List

4.15.2 Quick-mix(DE) Products & Services

4.15.3 Quick-mix(DE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Quick-mix(DE) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Dryvit Systems(US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Dryvit Systems(US) Profile

Table Dryvit Systems(US) Overview List

4.16.2 Dryvit Systems(US) Products & Services

4.16.3 Dryvit Systems(US) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dryvit Systems(US) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Hanil Cement(KR) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Hanil Cement(KR) Profile

Table Hanil Cement(KR) Overview List

4.17.2 Hanil Cement(KR) Products & Services

4.17.3 Hanil Cement(KR) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanil Cement(KR) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 AdePlast(IT) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 AdePlast(IT) Profile

Table AdePlast(IT) Overview List

4.18.2 AdePlast(IT) Products & Services

4.18.3 AdePlast(IT) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AdePlast(IT) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Forbo(CH) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Forbo(CH) Profile

Table Forbo(CH) Overview List

4.19.2 Forbo(CH) Products & Services

4.19.3 Forbo(CH) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Forbo(CH) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 CPI Mortars(UK) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 CPI Mortars(UK) Profile

Table CPI Mortars(UK) Overview List

4.20.2 CPI Mortars(UK) Products & Services

4.20.3 CPI Mortars(UK) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CPI Mortars(UK) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Grupo Puma(ES) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Grupo Puma(ES) Profile

Table Grupo Puma(ES) Overview List

4.21.2 Grupo Puma(ES) Products & Services

4.21.3 Grupo Puma(ES) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Grupo Puma(ES) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 LCS OPTIROC(SG) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 LCS OPTIROC(SG) Profile

Table LCS OPTIROC(SG) Overview List

4.22.2 LCS OPTIROC(SG) Products & Services

4.22.3 LCS OPTIROC(SG) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LCS OPTIROC(SG) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Yuchuan Group(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Yuchuan Group(CN) Profile

Table Yuchuan Group(CN) Overview List

4.23.2 Yuchuan Group(CN) Products & Services

4.23.3 Yuchuan Group(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yuchuan Group(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 BBMG Mortar(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 BBMG Mortar(CN) Profile

Table BBMG Mortar(CN) Overview List

4.24.2 BBMG Mortar(CN) Products & Services

4.24.3 BBMG Mortar(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BBMG Mortar(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) Profile

Table Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) Overview List

4.25.2 Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) Products & Services

4.25.3 Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) Profile

Table Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) Overview List

4.26.2 Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) Products & Services

4.26.3 Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) Profile

Table Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) Overview List

4.27.2 Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) Products & Services

4.27.3 Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Maco Group(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Maco Group(CN) Profile

Table Maco Group(CN) Overview List

4.28.2 Maco Group(CN) Products & Services

4.28.3 Maco Group(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Maco Group(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.29 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29.1 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) Profile

Table Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) Overview List

4.29.2 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) Products & Services

4.29.3 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.30 Yantai Juhe Building(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.30.1 Yantai Juhe Building(CN) Profile

Table Yantai Juhe Building(CN) Overview List

4.30.2 Yantai Juhe Building(CN) Products & Services

4.30.3 Yantai Juhe Building(CN) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yantai Juhe Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.31 Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.32 Wanzhong Building Materials(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.33 Qingdao Xusheng(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.34 Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.35 Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.36 Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter Five: Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Dry Mortar Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Dry Mortar Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Dry Mortar Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Dry Mortar Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Dry Mortar Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Dry Mortar Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Dry Mortar Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Dry Mortar Market Concentration, in 2020

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Construction Industry

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Construction Industry, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Construction Industry, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Home Decoration Industry

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Home Decoration Industry, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Home Decoration Industry, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Dry Mortar Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Dry Mortar Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Dry Mortar Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Dry Mortar Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Dry Mortar Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Dry Mortar Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Dry Mortar Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

Chapter Seven: Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Dry Mortar Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Dry Mortar Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Dry Mortar Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Dry Mortar Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Dry Mortar Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Dry Mortar Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Dry Mortar Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Dry Mortar Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion

