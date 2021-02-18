Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market is Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2025

Scope of the Report:
Anti-Slip Sheet is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. The global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, Anti-Slip Sheet being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as Anti-Slip Sheet. The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for Anti-Slip Sheet. The global Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food industry, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period
Some renowned name providing the immense contribution and defining the hierarchy of Anti-Slip Sheet market are CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia, Delta Paper, Papeterie Gerex, Tallpack, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Rotri, SL, Grantham Manufacturing and Angleboard UK in the market. Of the major players of Anti-Slip Sheet, CGP maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CGP accounted for 23.09% of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.43% and 3.88%, including Smurfit Kappa and Endupack.
APEJ is the second largest Anti-Slip Sheet market followed Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for Anti-Slip Sheet due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Sheet market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Due to food industries excessive production and transportation, Anti-Slip Sheet market can further grow.
The worldwide market for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 407.3 million US$ in 2024, from 311.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Anti-Slip Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
CGP
Smurfit Kappa
Endupack
AJP
GOLONG
ASPI
Palcut
Servicolor Iberia
Delta Paper
Papeterie Gerex
Tallpack
Sierra Coating Technologies LLC
Rotri, SL
Grantham Manufacturing
Angleboard UK
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Anti-Slip Sheet Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Anti-Slip Sheet product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Anti-Slip Sheet Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Anti-Slip Sheet Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Anti-Slip Sheet are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Anti-Slip Sheet sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Anti-Slip Sheet by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Anti-Slip Sheet industry
- Global Anti-Slip Sheet Value and Growth
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Anti-Slip Sheet Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Anti-Slip Sheet Market By Type:
Recycled Paper Material
Corrugated Cardboard Material
Plastic Film Material
Anti-Slip Sheet Market By Applications:
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry
Chemical Industry
Building and Construction
Computing and Electronics
Automotive Industry
Others
Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Anti-Slip Sheet Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Anti-Slip Sheet Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
