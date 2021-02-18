Global Traction Chains Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 4.0% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Scope of the Report:

Traction Chains are nets made up of chains that fitted to the tires of vehicles to provide maximum traction when driving through snow and ice. Snow chains attach to the drive wheels of a vehicle or special systems deploy chains which swing under the tires automatically.

The traction chains are classified into the metal chain and nonmetal chain according to the product material. As of 2018, metal chain segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 3053.7 K pairs, while nonmetal chain sold 303.5 K pairs annual. Traction chains are major applied for transport, forests and other industry, in 2018; demand for a transport occupied the largest market, with 76.7% share, and reach to 2574.7 K pairs.

The traction chains market is relative concentrated market; key players include Pewag, Rud, Peerless, Nordic Traction Group, Trygg, Laclede Chain, Maggi Group, Bohu, Ottinger, Veriga Lesce, Hangzhou Feifei Chain, Gowin; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts over 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The worldwide market for Traction Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 335.1 million US$ in 2024, from 275.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Traction Chains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Pewag

Rud

Peerless

Nordic Traction Group

Trygg

Laclede Chain

Maggi Group

Bohu

Ottinger

Veriga Lesce

Hangzhou Feifei Chain

Gowin

Key highlight Of the Research:

Traction Chains Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Traction Chains product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Traction Chains Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Traction Chains Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Traction Chains are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Traction Chains sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Traction Chains by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Traction Chains industry

Global Traction Chains Value and Growth

Global Traction Chains Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Traction Chains Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Traction Chains Market By Type:

Metal Chain

Nonmetal Chain

Traction Chains Market By Applications:

Transport

Forests

Other

Traction Chains market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Traction Chains Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Traction Chains Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For more Information or Browse the complete report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-traction-chains-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/23136#table_of_contents

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

