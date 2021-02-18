Global Sodium Sulfate Market to Rise at 2.5% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:

The Sodium Sulfate Industry is dominated by China. China is the largest production and consumption region. It is because that there are inland salt lakes located in China. Most of products in China are natural product. In 2017, China produced 12581.7 K MT sodium sulfate, which takes about 79.2% production market share in the world. Europe takes 14.7% production market and it’s the second largest production area. And Spain is takes most of the production of sodium sulfate in Europe. China and Spain are the leaders of the global market. China’s products are cheap. China is the world’s largest exporting country. In 2016, China exported 3634 K MT of sodium sulfate. Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and the Middle East are the main import regions. Spain is the second largest exporting country. Each year, more than 80% of the sodium sulfate is exported to Europe inland and South America.

Sodium sulfate has many applications in many industries. Among the applications, detergent and cleaning agent are the most popular one. Glass industry, cellulose and paper industry, textile and leather industry are also important applications of sodium sulfate. Other applications like feed and pharmaceutical industry only take a small share of total consumption.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for sodium sulfate. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

China is the largest consumption region and it consumed 9126.4 K MT of sodium sulfate, which takes about 57.4% of total consumption share. Europe consumed about 9.3% of the total sodium sulfate in 2017, which is about 1478.3 K MT. Southeast Asia and South America takes 6.88% and 3.42% of total consumption market share in 2017.The US consumption market is smaller. In the past 20 years, the US consumption market is almost stagnant. In Europe, Portugal, Britain, France, Germany and Poland are the main consumption areas. In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Indonesia is the main consumer country. In South America, Brazil and Argentina are the main consumer areas. Brazil holds more than 75% of South America’s consumer market.

At present, Chinese enterprises have large-scale excess capacity. The continued expansion of Chinese companies has led to a bad form of the industry. In the past two years, the Chinese government has established a strict environmental protection policy for this industry, which has caused the price of sodium sulfate to start rising.

The worldwide market for Sodium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

NaFine Chemical Industry Group

Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group

Perstorp

Cordenka

Adisseo

Global Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Sodium Sulfate Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Natural Product Sodium Sulfate

Byproduct Sodium Sulfate

Other Switches

Sodium Sulfate Market By Applications:

Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry

Glass Industry

Cellulose and Paper Industry

Textile and Leather Industry

Other

Sodium Sulfate market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Sodium Sulfate Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

