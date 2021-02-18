Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.

The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

