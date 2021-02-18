Global Plastic Gears Market is Growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2025

Scope of the Report:
Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic gears include PBT, nylon resin, POM, PET. In recent years, high-performance plastics developed rapidly (PEEK, PPS, FP, LCP, etc.). More and more high-performance plastic is used for plastic gears. However, the price of high-performance plastic is almost ten times the price of ordinary plastic or more. As a result, high-performance plastic gears have a smaller market share. However, high-performance plastic gears will be a direction for market development. Dupont, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, Teijin, Mitsubishi, BASF, Ticona and LG are the leading producers of raw materials. Dupont has the world’s most supply capacity.
The worldwide market for Plastic Gears is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2024, from 3060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Plastic Gears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Gleason
Designatronics
Winzeler Gear
AmTech International
IMS Gear
Rush Gears
Eurogear
Creative & Bright Group
Ningbo Tianlong Electronics
Essentra
Ningbo Hago Electronics
Nordex
Shuanglin Group
Kohara Gear Industry
OECHSLER
Nozag
Santomas Vietnam Joint – Stock Company
Framo Morat
Yeh Der Enterprise
Song Horng Precise Plastic
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Plastic Gears Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Plastic Gears product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Plastic Gears Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Plastic Gears Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Plastic Gears are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Plastic Gears sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Plastic Gears by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Plastic Gears industry
- Global Plastic Gears Value and Growth
Global Plastic Gears Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Plastic Gears Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Plastic Gears Market By Type:
POM Plastic Gears
PBT Plastic Gears
Nylon Resin Plastic Gears
PET Plastic Gears
PC Plastic Gears
High Performance Plastics Gears
Others
Plastic Gears Market By Applications:
Automobile Industry
Electronic and Electrical Appliances
Industrial Equipment
Medical Industry
Others
Plastic Gears market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Plastic Gears Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Plastic Gears Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
