Global Plastic Gears Market is Growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2025

Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic gears include PBT, nylon resin, POM, PET. In recent years, high-performance plastics developed rapidly (PEEK, PPS, FP, LCP, etc.). More and more high-performance plastic is used for plastic gears. However, the price of high-performance plastic is almost ten times the price of ordinary plastic or more. As a result, high-performance plastic gears have a smaller market share. However, high-performance plastic gears will be a direction for market development. Dupont, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, Teijin, Mitsubishi, BASF, Ticona and LG are the leading producers of raw materials. Dupont has the world’s most supply capacity.

The worldwide market for Plastic Gears is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2024, from 3060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Gears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Gleason

Designatronics

Winzeler Gear

AmTech International

IMS Gear

Rush Gears

Eurogear

Creative & Bright Group

Ningbo Tianlong Electronics

Essentra

Ningbo Hago Electronics

Nordex

Shuanglin Group

Kohara Gear Industry

OECHSLER

Nozag

Santomas Vietnam Joint – Stock Company

Framo Morat

Yeh Der Enterprise

Song Horng Precise Plastic

Global Plastic Gears Market Segmentation Analysis-

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Plastic Gears Market By Type:

POM Plastic Gears

PBT Plastic Gears

Nylon Resin Plastic Gears

PET Plastic Gears

PC Plastic Gears

High Performance Plastics Gears

Others

Plastic Gears Market By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Medical Industry

Others

Plastic Gears market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Plastic Gears Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Plastic Gears Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

