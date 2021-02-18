Global FRP Rebar Market to Rise at 12.3% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:
FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.
In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.
FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.
The worldwide market for FRP Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the FRP Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Hughes Brothers
Schoeck
Armastek
Hebei Yulong
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
FiReP
Dextra Group
Yuxing
Shanghai KNP
Pultrall
Pultron Composites
Fusite
Marshall Composite Technologies
Composite Rebar Technologies
Sireg Geotech
Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
Fiberline
Tribeni Fiber
Captrad
Sanskriti Composites
Key highlight Of the Research:
- FRP Rebar Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the FRP Rebar product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- FRP Rebar Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes FRP Rebar Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for FRP Rebar are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- FRP Rebar sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of FRP Rebar by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world FRP Rebar industry
- Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth
Global FRP Rebar Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the FRP Rebar Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
FRP Rebar Market By Type:
GFRP Rebar
CFRP Rebar
Others
FRP Rebar Market By Applications:
Road Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Others
FRP Rebar market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of FRP Rebar Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
FRP Rebar Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
