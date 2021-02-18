Global FRP Rebar Market to Rise at 12.3% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.

The worldwide market for FRP Rebar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the FRP Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Hughes Brothers

Schoeck

Armastek

Hebei Yulong

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

FiReP

Dextra Group

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Fusite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Composite Rebar Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Fiberline

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

Sanskriti Composites

Global FRP Rebar Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the FRP Rebar Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

FRP Rebar Market By Type:

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others

FRP Rebar Market By Applications:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

FRP Rebar market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of FRP Rebar Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

FRP Rebar Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

