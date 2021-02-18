Global Triflic Acid Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 3.5% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Scope of the Report:

The global market volume triflic acid increased from 589 MT in 2012 to by 1085 MT in 2016. The decrease is caused by the fall of global price.

Europe, China, and Japan are the leading production regions of triflic acid. China is the largest production region in 2016 with 482 MT in volume. It is about 44.42% of the world total production share. Japan and Europe are the following regions with 21.4%, and 34.2 % of total production share in 2016.

China is the largest consumption region of triflic acids in 2016. There is 442 MT of triflic acid was consumed in China in 2016. Europe took about 33.55% of the global total consumption share. USA and Japan are the following regions with 4.4 % and 17.2% of total consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Triflic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 76 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Triflic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Central Glass

Solvay

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Time Chemical

Russia Aecc

Triflic Acid Market By Type:

99.5% Type

99.9% Type

Other

Triflic Acid Market By Applications:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Triflic Acid Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

