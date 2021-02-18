Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market to Rise at 6.5% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:
Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.
Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, China’ caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.
As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.
The worldwide market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request a FREE Sample Copy of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report : https://www.reportspedia.com/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-caprolactam-(cas-105-60-2)-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/12550#request_sample
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Fibrant
BASF
Sinopec
UBE
CPDC
AdvanSix
Capro
Lanxess
Hengyi
DOMO Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical
Hongye Group
Sumitomo Chemical
KuibyshevAzot
Fujian Tianchen
Luxi Chemical
Grodno Khimvolokno
Grupa Azoty
GSFC
Alpek
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) industry
- Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Value and Growth
Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market By Type:
Solid Type
Liquid Type
Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market By Applications:
Nylon 6 Fiber
Nylon 6 Resin
Others
Get up to 30% Discount on this Premium Report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/discount_inquiry/discount/12550
Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
For more Information or Browse the complete report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-caprolactam-(cas-105-60-2)-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/12550#table_of_contents
*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.
To know more about this report, Contact Us: [email protected]
Contact Us:
C-2/101, Saudamini Complex, Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038
Alex White– [email protected]
UK: +44 33 3303 4979
US: +1(806)4400782https://bisouv.com/