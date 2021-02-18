Global Recycle Yarn Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2025

Scope of the Report:

Recycle yarn can be classified as Recycled PET Yarn, Recycled Cotton Yarn, Recycled Nylon Yarn and others in terms of raw material source. Recycled PET Yarn is the major kind of recycle yarn due to the comparatively convenient source-the PET bottles. In 2015, Recycled PET Yarn takes 67.27% global share of the whole recycle yarn market and the product is mainly produced in China. The market of Recycled Cotton Yarn and Recycled Nylon Yarn are more fragmented, with USA and European countries as the major producing area.

The market of recycle yarn is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers from transnational players to small private companies. The largest producers of recycle yarn in the worldwide are located in China, which specifically specialized in manufacturing of recycled PET yarn. Major players are Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech from China, Martex Fiber and Unifi from USA. The largest production area of recycle yarn is China, USA, Europe and India are also major producing area of recycle yarn.

The worldwide market for Recycle Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 4710 million US$ in 2024, from 3400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Recycle Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Global Recycle Yarn Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Recycle Yarn Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Recycle Yarn Market By Type:

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Recycle Yarn Market By Applications:

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Recycle Yarn market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Recycle Yarn Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Recycle Yarn Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

