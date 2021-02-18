IoT Engineering Services Market Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Einfochips

The New Report “IoT Engineering Services Market” published by ReportsWeb, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

IoT engineering solutions have effectively connected technology, processes, and people in enterprises and enhanced the firms’ operational efficiency. Escalating the need for system integration, security, and need to access a tool from a distant location in case of emergencies increases the IoT’s growth, thereby driving the IoT engineering services market growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the increasing adoption of microservices and the accelerating Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) technologies are also fueling the demand for the IoT engineering services market.

The increasing need for developing industrial IoT solutions for smart manufacturing and effective deployment of asset tracking systems and digital performance management tools push the IoT engineering services market’s growth. The growing use of connected devices in the healthcare sector and increasing demand for connected vehicles positively impact the IoT engineering services market. Further, the rising need for enhanced operational efficiency, reduced system troubleshooting, and the increasing requirement of risk mitigation to minimize data loss is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the IoT engineering services market over the years ahead.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Atos SE, 2.Capgemini SE, 3.Cisco Systems, Inc., 4.Cognizant, 5.Einfochips, 6.Happiest Minds, 7.HARMAN International, 8.IBM Corporation, 9.RapidValue Solutions, 10.Tata Consultancy Services Limited

What is IoT Engineering Services Market Scope?

The “Global IoT Engineering Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Engineering Services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IoT Engineering Services market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global IoT Engineering Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT Engineering Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT Engineering Services market.

What is IoT Engineering Services Market Segmentation?

The global IoT engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, vertical. On the basis of service type the market is segmented product engineering, cloud engineering, experience engineering, analytics services, maintenance services, security engineering, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, transportation and logistics, it and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

What is IoT Engineering Services Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT Engineering Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT Engineering Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size

2.2 IoT Engineering Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Engineering Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Engineering Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Engineering Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Breakdown Data by End User

