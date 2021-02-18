The report titled Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Intelligent Video Surveillance System market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intelligent Video Surveillance System industry. Growth of the overall Intelligent Video Surveillance System market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Intelligent Video Surveillance System Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Intelligent Video Surveillance System industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Intelligent Video Surveillance System market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Intelligent Video Surveillance System market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Service Intelligent Video Surveillance System market segmented on the basis of Application:

Traffic

Government

Banking

financial services

and insurance (BFSI)

Commercial

Residential

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

IBM

AD Aerospace PLC

Global Epoint

Groupe Latecoere SA

Honeywell Security

Siemens

IntelliVision

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Honeywell International

Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Qognify

PureTech Systems

VCA Technology

DVTEL

ObjectVideo

Sony

Panasonic

PELCO

Cabin Avionics

Navaero

Aerial View Systems

Huawei Enterprise

Advantech