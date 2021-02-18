Data Discovery Market Driving Growth on Multiple Trends | QlikTech International AB, Tableau Software, Microsoft

Data discovery is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns in data from multiple sources with interactive visual analysis. The increasing number of data day-by-day has created concern among organizations to use them for business profit. However, traditional data discovery methods have now become obsolete as they are time consuming. The need to have real-time analytic has upsurge the demand for data discovery. The organizations are realizing the advantages of data analysis and are using them as a central focus part in their operations. The low-cost cloud model has majorly driven the demand for data discovery in small & medium enterprises.

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are QlikTech International AB (United States), Tableau Software (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Cloudera (United States), Birst (United States), Datawatch Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Datameer (United States), Clearstory Data (United States), MicroStrategy Inc. (United States), Logi Analytics (United States), ClearStory Data (United States) and TIBCO Software Inc. (United States).

According to AMA, the Global Data Discovery market is expected to see growth rate of 20.15%

Market Trends

Trend For Self-Service Business Intelligence Tools

Growth Drivers

Need for Insights Generation from Multi-Structured Data Sources

Adoption of Big Data Technology

Demand for Data Analysis Services

Roadblocks

Uncertain Return On Investment (ROI)

Opportunities

Increasing Machine Learning Leading To Increase In Data Generation

High Adoption Rate In Small & Medium Enterprises

Growing Popularity For Data Driven Decision-Making

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

The Data Discovery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Social Network Analytics, Cost Optimization, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Assets Management, Others), Components (Software, Service {Managed Service, Professional Service}), Industry (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Other), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME))

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

Detailed overview of Data Discovery market

Changing market dynamics of the industry and Impact of Influencing Factors

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application and other major segments etc.

To analyse and forecast the Data Discovery market, in terms of value and volume.

Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

Identifying Influencing factors keeping Data Discovery Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.

