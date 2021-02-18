Global Foundry Equipment Market 2020-2027: SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis and Regional Outlook Till 2027

The Latest Report titled “Global Foundry Equipment Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Foundry Equipment market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Foundry Equipment industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.
Global Foundry Equipment Market Key Players:
Inductotherm Group
Bühler
Norican Group
L.K Group
Loramendi
Sinto
Laempe
ABM
Toshiba
Yizumi
Frech
ABP Induction Systems
UBE Machinery
Otto Junker
Baoding Well
Pangborn
Kunkel Wagner
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Shandong Kaitai
Italpresse
Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery
Qingdao Double Star
Suzhou Sanji
Rösler Oberflächentechnik
CONLY
Guannan
Qingdao Foundry Machine
JFMI
CCMCO
QiCha Liancheng Company
Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Foundry Equipment market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.
This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Foundry Equipment from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Foundry Equipment market.
Global Foundry Equipment Research Scope:
Market Segmentation:
Market By Type
Die Casting Machine
Centrifugal Casting Machine
Induction Furnace
Moulding Machine
Coremaking Machine
Shot Blasting Machine
Other
Market By Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery
Shipbuilding
Power Generation and Electricity
Industrial
Other Applications
Global Foundry Equipment Market By Geography:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Others
