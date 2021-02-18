Online Grocery Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Instacart, Schwan’s, Good Eggs

The global online grocery services market is expected to witness the steady growth throughout the forecasted period due to the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic, increasing the use of smartphones for the on-demand service and also growing e-commerce market. The online grocery services offer the online ordering of grocery for home delivery via mobile applications, web, and on-call facilities. The grocery services include the delivery of packaged and fresh foods to home.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Online Grocery Services Market Insights, to 2026” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Grocery Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Fresh (United States), Walmart Inc. (United States), FreshDirect (United States), Tesco plc, (United Kingdom), Kroger Company (United States), Peapod LLC (United States), Thrive Market (United States), Longo Brothers Fruit Market Inc. (Canada), Instacart (United States), Schwan’s Company (United States), Good Eggs, Inc. (United States), Farmigo (United States) and Super Maids (United States).

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Online Grocery Services Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Online Grocery Services Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Market Drivers

The Growing E-commerce market

Growing Smartphone Usage Worldwide for On-demand Services

Prevailing Pandemic Situation Leading to Online Service Usage

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Online Grocery Services Among Working-Class People

The Surging Use of Mobile Application Based Online Grocery Services

Advanced Online Payments Features for Online Grocery Services

Opportunities

Technological Advancement in Online Grocery Services

Increasing Spendings in Online Grocery Services

Restraints

Health-Related Problems to Employees involved in Online Grocery Services Due to Current Pandemic Environment

Challenges

Lack of Product Quality Awareness Due to Lack of Physical Presence

Key Target Audience

Online Grocery Services Providers, Grocery Stores, Potential Investors, Research and Development, Regulatory Bodies, Upstream and Downstream Buyers and Others

According to the Regional Segmentation the Online Grocery Services Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Mass Grocery Retailers, Delivery Companies, Hybrid Model), Application (Personal Shoppers, Business Customers), Grocery (Packaged Foods, Fresh Foods, Others), Order Placement (Mobile Application, Web-based, On-call, Others), Payment Method (Online Wallets, Debit/Credit Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Online Grocery Services Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Online Grocery Services Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Online Grocery Services Revenue by Type

Global Online Grocery Services Volume by Type

Global Online Grocery Services Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Online Grocery Services Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



