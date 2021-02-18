Object Storage System Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Basho Technologies, CloudFounders N.V., ETegro

Object storage system which is also known as object-based storage system is a form of computer data storage architecture which helps in managing the data as objects, in contrast to the other storage architectures like the file systems that manages the data as a file hierarchy, and the block storage that manages the data as blocks within the sectors and tracks. Each object usually includes the data itself, a globally unique identifier, and a variable amount of metadata. Object storage systems can be at times implemented at multiple levels, also including the device level i.e. the object-storage devices, the interface level, and the system level. In each and every case, the object storage strives for enabling the capabilities that are not addressed by any other storage architectures, such as the interfaces which can be directly programmable by the applications, data-management functions like data replication and data distribution, and a namespace that can also span multiple instances of physical hardware, at object-level granularity. The object storage systems permit the preservation of some massive amounts of unstructured data as well. These systems are used for various purposes like storing some photos on Facebook, files in online collaboration services, such as Dropbox, songs on Spotify, and many others

Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Dell (United States), AWS (United States), Basho Technologies (United States), CloudFounders N.V. (Belgium), ETegro (Amsterdam), Hyve Group (United Kingdom), Newisys (United States), Nexenta Systems (United States), Supermicro (United States), SwiftStack Inc. (United States) and Seagate (United States).

Market Trend

Denser and Cheaper Flash

AI And Machine Learning Storage Analytics

Multi-Cloud Data Management

Composable Infrastructure

Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of Unstructured Data in Enterprises

Increasing Data Volumes From Many Vertical and Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Technically Skilled People

Opportunities

Technological Advancements Related to Data Storage Solutions

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concern

According to the Regional Segmentation the Object Storage System Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Archive Storage, Cloud Storage), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Social Media Platforms, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Others), End-Use (Manipulate Data, Memory, Mobile Apps, Graphics Files, Sensor Data, Using Network to Work, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Object Storage System Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Object Storage System Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Object Storage System Revenue by Type

Global Object Storage System Volume by Type

Global Object Storage System Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Object Storage System Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



