IoT Connectivity Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Cisco, Verizon, Vodafone, Ericsson

IoT connectivity is a new development that supports digital transformation, with the development of IoT connectivity, companies grow new revenues. With the growing trend of connected devices is growing in a rapid manner helps them changing companies’ business model. This provides end-to-end IoT connectivity. According to the industry leader Cisco, machine to machine is leading connectivity and covers 50% market share of all connections by 2023 and growing at the rate of 19%. In FY 2019, the Global IoT devices market witness USD 9.5 billion, and expected to grow at a rapid pace.

AMA Research published a new research publication on "IoT connectivity Market Insights, to 2026" with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT Connectivity market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AT&T (United States), Cisco (United States), Verizon (United States), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Ericsson (Sweden), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Orange (France), Telefónica (Spain), Huawei (China) and Telit (Italy).

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on IoT connectivity Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the IoT connectivity Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Influencing Trend

Mobile Internet

Cloud Technology

Autonomous and Near-Autonomous Vehicles

Next Generation Genomics

Edge Computing

Restraints

Data Security Concerns and Cyberattacks on Connectivity Layer

Market Growth Drivers

The Explosion of Connected Devices

Growing Requirement of Reliable, Secure, and High-Speed Network Connectivity

Rise in Demand for Integrating the Standalone and Non-Standalone Components of IoT Ecosystem

Opportunities

Increase Availability of Machine to Machine Connectivity

Development in IoT Value Chain

Increase Government Investment Towards the Digitization

Challenges

The Fluctuation of Government Regulations from Country to Country

It Required High Bandwidth and Energy Consumption

According to the Regional Segmentation the IoT Connectivity Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Application (Retail, Health, Building and Home Automation, Transportation, Others), Components (Platform, Service {Professional Services, and Managed Services}), Technology (Cellular IoT Technologies, IoT Adopters, Cellular IoT Solutions {Massive IoT, Broadband IoT, Critical IoT, and Industrial Automation IoT}), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global IoT Connectivity Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global IoT Connectivity Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global IoT Connectivity Revenue by Type

Global IoT Connectivity Volume by Type

Global IoT Connectivity Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global IoT Connectivity Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



