Geomarketing Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Oracle, Adobe, Software Ag

Rising Demand in Retail and E-Commerce Sector will help to boost the global geomarketing market. Geomarketing is also known as marketing geography. It is a process of planning and implementation of marketing events. The significant applications of geomarketing is financing through identifying ATMs traffic generators and creating hotspots maps based on geographical parameters integrated with customer behavior. Retail business can use location-based publicity activities in multiple ways, such as sending proximity messages and using a geomarketing solution to the mobile of probable clients who pass by the store. Additionally, Geomarketing defines any form of marketing that integrates location intelligence in order to expand the odds of a particular message reaching the right customer at the right time.

The Geomarketing market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Geomarketing market is expected to see growth rate of 24.4%

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Geomarketing Market Insights, to 2026” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Geomarketing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Oracle (United States), Adobe (United States), Software Ag (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Salesforce (United States), ESRI (United States) and Qualcomm (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Attraction Towards of Location-Based Applications

Emerging Demand for Location-Based Intelligence

Opportunities

Huge Demand for Trending Social Media and Mobile Computing

Rising Opportunity in Emerging Nations

Influencing Market Trend

High Adoption of Location Analytics as well as Big Data

Rising Investment in Digital Marketing Compared to Conventional Marketing

Restraints

Legal Concerns and Privacy Threats

Challenges

Dearth of Uniform Regulatory Standards

Lack of Awareness

According to the Regional Segmentation the Geomarketing Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Attribute (Zip Code Map, Street Map, Location Map), Industry Verticals (Logistic, Advertisement, Entertainment, Others), Service (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacons, NFC, GPS), Software (Location and Predictive Analytics, Reporting, Geofencing), Location (Indoor, Outdoor)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Geomarketing Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Geomarketing Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Geomarketing Revenue by Type

Global Geomarketing Volume by Type

Global Geomarketing Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Geomarketing Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



