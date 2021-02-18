Electric Logistics Vehicle Market Study 2019 Opportunities , Applications and Forecast 2027

An electric logistic vehicle functions on electricity different its counterpart, which runs on fuel. Instead of internal combustion engine, these vehicles run on an electric motor that requires constant supply of energy from batteries. There are a variety of batteries used in these vehicles. These include lithium ion, molten salt, zinc-air, and various nickel-based designs. Electric vehicles was primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution.

Favorable government policies and subsidies, heavy investments from automakers in EVs and growing concerns over environmental pollution are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric logistic vehicle market. Moreover, Demand for Increased Vehicle Range per Charge is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Baic Motor

2. BYD Company Ltd.

3. Dongfeng Motor Group Co.Ltd

4. EMOSS

5. Groupe Renault

6. Nissan

7. Open Motors

8. Smith Electric Vehicles

9. StreetScooter

10. VDL Groep bv

The global Electric logistic vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as medium/heavy truck electric logistics vehicle, micro/light truck electric logistics vehicle, MPV electric logistics vehicle, micro-surface electric logistics vehicle. On the basis of application, market is segmented as express postal service, online retailers, others.

