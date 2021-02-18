XLPE Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

XLPE is also known as cross-linkable PE compound, which has undergone a change in the molecular structure using a chemical or a physical process. It is based on PE resin, and produced and pelletized by special technology with adding special stabilizing agent, modifier and cross-linking agent. It is widely used in cable, tube and foam.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption market of XLPE in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 48% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (included CIS) with the share of 17%, USA is closely followed with the share about 17%. And China is a key importer of XLPE for extra high voltage cables, so far.

XLPE is mainly used for cables, tubes and foams. The consumption of cables is about 2/3 of the total market in the world in 2015, followed by the tubes with the share of 21%.

The global market for XLPE is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1340 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the XLPE in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global XLPE Market Key Players:



Dow

Borealis

Wanma MM

Polyone

UBE Ind.

Solvay

Jiangsu Dewei

Shanghai Kaibo

Zhonglian Photoelectric

New Shanghua

CGN AM

Original

Hangzhou New Materials

Linhai Yadong

AEI

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Silane Cross-linked

Peroxide Cross-linked

Radiation Cross-linked

Market By Application:



Cable

Tube

Foam

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global XLPE market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the XLPE market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global XLPE players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze XLPEs in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the XLPE sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

