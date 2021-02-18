Tetramethyl Ammonium Hydroxide Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH) is a quaternary ammonium alkali with the molecular formula (CH3)4NOH. It is widely used in micro-or nanofabrication as an etchant and developer.

Scope of the Report:

One of the industrial uses of TMAH is for the anisotropic etching of silicon. It is used as a basic solvent in the development of acidic photoresist in the photolithography process, and is highly effective in stripping photoresist. TMAH has some phase transfer catalyst properties, and is used as a surfactant in the synthesis of ferrofluid, to inhibit nanoparticle aggregation. TMAH is the commonest reagent currently used in thermochemolysis, an analytical technique involving both pyrolysis and chemical derivatization of the analyst.

China is the largest market of TMAH in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 50% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 18%, then, Europe is closely followed with the share about 11%.

Currently, Sachem, Greenda Chem, Tama, Sunheat, Runjing Chem, CCP, Merck, TATVA CHINTAN, Huadong Chem, Kailida Chem, Xinde Chem, Zhenfeng Chem, Kente Chem, Longxiang Chem are the key producers in the global TMAH market. Top five took up about 80% of the global market in 2015.

The global market for Tetramethyl Ammonium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Tetramethyl Ammonium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electronic Grade TMAH

Industrial Grade TMAH

Market By Application:



Organosilicon Synthesis

Semiconductor

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

