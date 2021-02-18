Sebacic Acid Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Sebacic acid is a naturally occurring di-carboxylic acid primarily derived from castor oil with the structure (HOOC) (CH2)8 (COOH). It is a white flake or powdered crystal and resolved in ethanol, ether and soluble slightly in water.

Sebacic Acid is mainly manufactured by splitting of Castor oil followed by fusion with Caustic. It can be used in a number of fields: it can be used to produce engineering plastics, antifreeze plasticizers, solvents, softeners and additives, etc. Moreover, it can also be used as the material of high-temperature lubricants, synthetic lubricant greases, artificial flavors and medical aspects.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption and export country of sebacic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 40% the global market in 2015 while more than 80% of the global export volume is from China. India is another key supplier all around the world. EU, USA and Japan is the key importers at present.

The sebacic acid market is developing rapidly on the basis of special and high performance nylon resins growth in 21 century. China relatively owns low-price and mature technology advantages over the world now, but the vast majority of high quality castor oil is from India. India may be the new growing region in the future.

The global market for Sebacic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Sebacic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Sebacic Acid Market Key Players:



Arkema

Sebacic India Limited

Hokoku

OPW Ingredients

Hengshui Jinghua Chemical

Tongliao Xinghe Chemical

Tianxing Biotechnology

Verdezyne

Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongzheng

Siqiang

Cap chem

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Granular / Beads

Powder

Sebacic Acid from Castor Oil

Sebacic Acid from Adipic Acid

Others

Market By Application:



Nylon

Plasticizer

Lubricant

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Sebacic Acid market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Sebacic Acid market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Sebacic Acid players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Sebacic Acids in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Sebacic Acid sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

