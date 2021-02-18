Silver Graphite Brush Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part, in a motor or generator, and as regards DC machines, ensure a spark-free commutation.

Silver graphite grades brush belongs to the category of carbon brushes, which gives the most exact power transfer and are therefore suitable where strict requirements are imposed for even, exact electrical signals.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest consumption country of silver graphite brush in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 31% the global market in 2016, followed by the USA (22%), and China is followed with the share about 18%.

Sweden, USA, Germany, Japan and France are now the key producers of silver graphite brushes. There are few producers with lower price, poorer quality products in China. And the silver graphite masters for the Chinese players are mainly from European producers. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of silver graphite brush are from India, Spain, Mexico, etc.

Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, Anglo Carbon, and Anqiao Carbon are the key producers in the global silver graphite brush market. Top 9 took up about 63% of the global production in 2016. Carbex, Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, Toyo Tanso, SGL Gelter, Helwig Carbon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anqiao Carbon, National Carbon, Haimen Shuguang Carbon, Morteng and Xianghai Carbon are the leading supplier in China with the total local production share of about 30%.

The global market for Silver Graphite Brush is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Silver Graphite Brush in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Silver Graphite Brush Market Key Players:



Carbex

Mersen

Morgan

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

SGL Gelter

Helwig Carbon

Anglo Carbon

Anqiao Carbon

National Carbon

Haimen Shuguang Carbon

Morteng

Xianghai Carbon

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



>80%Ag

50%-80%Ag

<50%Ag

Market By Application:



Defense & Aerospace & Marine

Industrial Use

Medical

Wind Power

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Silver Graphite Brush market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Silver Graphite Brush market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Silver Graphite Brush players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Silver Graphite Brushs in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Silver Graphite Brush sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

