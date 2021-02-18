Electric AC Motors Market Trends with Industry Size, Demand, Developments, Industry Statistics, Potential Growth, Regional Opportunity | ABB, Nidec Corp, Toshiba, Siemens

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Electric AC Motors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Electric AC Motors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Electric AC Motors market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Electric AC Motors market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
ABB, Nidec Corp, Toshiba, Siemens, Lenze, WEG, Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Ametek, Asmo, Brook Crompton, Regal Beloit, TMEIC, Nidec Corp, Yaskawa, Sicme Motori, Wolong Electric, Changsha Motor Factory
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Synchronous, Induction
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Industrial, Motor Vehicles, HVAC, Transportation, Household, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Electric AC Motors market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Electric AC Motors market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric AC Motors industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Electric AC Motors market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Electric AC Motors market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric AC Motors market
TOC
1 Electric AC Motors Market Overview
1.1 Electric AC Motors Product Overview
1.2 Electric AC Motors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Synchronous
1.2.2 Induction
1.3 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Electric AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Electric AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Electric AC Motors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Electric AC Motors Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Electric AC Motors Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Electric AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric AC Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Electric AC Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric AC Motors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric AC Motors Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric AC Motors as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric AC Motors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric AC Motors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric AC Motors by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Electric AC Motors by Application
4.1 Electric AC Motors Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Motor Vehicles
4.1.3 HVAC
4.1.4 Transportation
4.1.5 Household
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Electric AC Motors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Electric AC Motors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Electric AC Motors by Application
4.5.2 Europe Electric AC Motors by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Electric AC Motors by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors by Application 5 North America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric AC Motors Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ABB Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments
10.2 Nidec Corp
10.2.1 Nidec Corp Corporation Information
10.2.2 Nidec Corp Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ABB Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.2.5 Nidec Corp Recent Developments
10.3 Toshiba
10.3.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.3.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Toshiba Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Toshiba Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.3.5 Toshiba Recent Developments
10.4 Siemens
10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Siemens Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Siemens Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.4.5 Siemens Recent Developments
10.5 Lenze
10.5.1 Lenze Corporation Information
10.5.2 Lenze Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Lenze Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Lenze Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.5.5 Lenze Recent Developments
10.6 WEG
10.6.1 WEG Corporation Information
10.6.2 WEG Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 WEG Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 WEG Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.6.5 WEG Recent Developments
10.7 Allied Motion Technologies
10.7.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Allied Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Allied Motion Technologies Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Allied Motion Technologies Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.7.5 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Developments
10.8 Johnson Electric
10.8.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information
10.8.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Johnson Electric Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Johnson Electric Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.8.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments
10.9 Ametek
10.9.1 Ametek Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ametek Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Ametek Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ametek Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.9.5 Ametek Recent Developments
10.10 Asmo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Electric AC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Asmo Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Asmo Recent Developments
10.11 Brook Crompton
10.11.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information
10.11.2 Brook Crompton Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Brook Crompton Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Brook Crompton Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.11.5 Brook Crompton Recent Developments
10.12 Regal Beloit
10.12.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information
10.12.2 Regal Beloit Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Regal Beloit Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Regal Beloit Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.12.5 Regal Beloit Recent Developments
10.13 TMEIC
10.13.1 TMEIC Corporation Information
10.13.2 TMEIC Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 TMEIC Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 TMEIC Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.13.5 TMEIC Recent Developments
10.14 Nidec Corp
10.14.1 Nidec Corp Corporation Information
10.14.2 Nidec Corp Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.14.5 Nidec Corp Recent Developments
10.15 Yaskawa
10.15.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information
10.15.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Yaskawa Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Yaskawa Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.15.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments
10.16 Sicme Motori
10.16.1 Sicme Motori Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sicme Motori Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Sicme Motori Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Sicme Motori Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.16.5 Sicme Motori Recent Developments
10.17 Wolong Electric
10.17.1 Wolong Electric Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wolong Electric Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Wolong Electric Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Wolong Electric Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.17.5 Wolong Electric Recent Developments
10.18 Changsha Motor Factory
10.18.1 Changsha Motor Factory Corporation Information
10.18.2 Changsha Motor Factory Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Changsha Motor Factory Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Changsha Motor Factory Electric AC Motors Products Offered
10.18.5 Changsha Motor Factory Recent Developments 11 Electric AC Motors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Electric AC Motors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Electric AC Motors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Electric AC Motors Industry Trends
11.4.2 Electric AC Motors Market Drivers
11.4.3 Electric AC Motors Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
