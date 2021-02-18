Infrared Receivers Market Trends with Industry Size, Demand, Developments, Industry Statistics, Potential Growth, Regional Opportunity | Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Infrared Receivers Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Infrared Receivers market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Infrared Receivers market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Infrared Receivers market.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Vishay, LG Innotek, Optek, Infineon, Microchip Technology, ROHM, TXC, Viking Electronics, Hirose Electric, Tadiran Batteries, Bivar, Hongfa, Grayhill, American Zettler, Carclo Optics
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Thermal Heating, Sensing, Monitoring and Detection, Imiging, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Infrared Receivers market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Infrared Receivers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Infrared Receivers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Receivers market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Receivers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Receivers market
TOC
1 Infrared Receivers Market Overview
1.1 Infrared Receivers Product Overview
1.2 Infrared Receivers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Automobile
1.2.2 Millitary and Aerospace
1.2.3 Consumer Electronics
1.2.4 Telecommunication
1.2.5 Industrial
1.2.6 Healthcare
1.2.7 Security and surveillance
1.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Infrared Receivers Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Infrared Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Infrared Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Infrared Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Infrared Receivers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Infrared Receivers Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Infrared Receivers as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Receivers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Infrared Receivers by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Infrared Receivers by Application
4.1 Infrared Receivers Segment by Application
4.1.1 Thermal Heating
4.1.2 Sensing
4.1.3 Monitoring and Detection
4.1.4 Imiging
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Infrared Receivers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Infrared Receivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Infrared Receivers Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.2 Europe Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Infrared Receivers by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers by Application 5 North America Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Receivers Business
10.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
10.1.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments
10.2 Panasonic
10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
10.3 Vishay
10.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.3.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Vishay Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Vishay Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.3.5 Vishay Recent Developments
10.4 LG Innotek
10.4.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
10.4.2 LG Innotek Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.4.5 LG Innotek Recent Developments
10.5 Optek
10.5.1 Optek Corporation Information
10.5.2 Optek Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Optek Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Optek Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.5.5 Optek Recent Developments
10.6 Infineon
10.6.1 Infineon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Infineon Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Infineon Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.6.5 Infineon Recent Developments
10.7 Microchip Technology
10.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.7.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments
10.8 ROHM
10.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information
10.8.2 ROHM Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 ROHM Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ROHM Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.8.5 ROHM Recent Developments
10.9 TXC
10.9.1 TXC Corporation Information
10.9.2 TXC Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 TXC Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 TXC Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.9.5 TXC Recent Developments
10.10 Viking Electronics
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Infrared Receivers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Viking Electronics Recent Developments
10.11 Hirose Electric
10.11.1 Hirose Electric Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hirose Electric Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.11.5 Hirose Electric Recent Developments
10.12 Tadiran Batteries
10.12.1 Tadiran Batteries Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tadiran Batteries Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.12.5 Tadiran Batteries Recent Developments
10.13 Bivar
10.13.1 Bivar Corporation Information
10.13.2 Bivar Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Bivar Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Bivar Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.13.5 Bivar Recent Developments
10.14 Hongfa
10.14.1 Hongfa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hongfa Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.14.5 Hongfa Recent Developments
10.15 Grayhill
10.15.1 Grayhill Corporation Information
10.15.2 Grayhill Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.15.5 Grayhill Recent Developments
10.16 American Zettler
10.16.1 American Zettler Corporation Information
10.16.2 American Zettler Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.16.5 American Zettler Recent Developments
10.17 Carclo Optics
10.17.1 Carclo Optics Corporation Information
10.17.2 Carclo Optics Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Products Offered
10.17.5 Carclo Optics Recent Developments 11 Infrared Receivers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Infrared Receivers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Infrared Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Infrared Receivers Industry Trends
11.4.2 Infrared Receivers Market Drivers
11.4.3 Infrared Receivers Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
