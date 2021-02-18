Sewing Threads Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

Scope of the Report:

Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.

The global market for Sewing Threads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Sewing Threads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Sewing Threads Market Key Players:



Coats

A&E

Amann

Vardhman

Tamishna

KDS Thread

Modi Thread

Well Group

Durak

Onuki

Threads (India)

Hapete

PT. Sing Long

Sarla Fibers

Simtex Group

HP Threads

IEM

Jovidasal

Huarui

Hoton Group

Huaxin

S.Derons

Forland

Ningbo MH

Yiwu Mingrong

Amin Associates

Sujata Synthetics

Rising Group

United Thread

Kai International

Gunze

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

Market By Application:



Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Sewing Threads market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Sewing Threads market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Sewing Threads players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Sewing Threadss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Sewing Threads sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

