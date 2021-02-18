Global Electric Fencing Market to Rise at 5.2% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:
The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 76.08%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.28% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.68%.
Market competition is not intense. Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Electric Fencing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Electric Fencing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Gallagher
Tru-Test Group
Woodstream
Electric Guard Dog
Parker McCrory
Premier1Supplies
Kencove
PetSafe
Dare Products
Mpumalanga
High Tech Pet
Shenzhen Tongher Technology
Shenzhen Lanstar
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Electric Fencing Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Electric Fencing product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Electric Fencing Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Electric Fencing Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Electric Fencing are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Electric Fencing sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Electric Fencing by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Electric Fencing industry
- Global Electric Fencing Value and Growth
Global Electric Fencing Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Electric Fencing Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Electric Fencing Market By Type:
Permanent Fence
Portable Fence
Electric Fencing Market By Applications:
Agriculture
Wild Animals
Pets
Security
Others
Electric Fencing market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Electric Fencing Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Electric Fencing Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.
