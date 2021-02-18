Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

The worldwide market for Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 6410 million US$ in 2024, from 5550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

LANDWIND MEDICAL

SIUI

CHISON

EDAN Instruments

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market By Type:

2D

3D&4D

Doppler

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market By Applications:

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

