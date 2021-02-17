Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Research Research Report 2021 

COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
This report covers market size and forecasts of Supply Chain Management (SCM), including the following market information:
Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Descartes Systems, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Cloud-based
On-premise
SaaS-based
Based on the Application:
Consumer Goods
Retails
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Logistics & Transportation
Other
