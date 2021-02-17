Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Detailed Research Report 2023 

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) industry.

This report splits Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by TMS Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, by TMS Type

Type 1

Type 2

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, by

Main Applications

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

