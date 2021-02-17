Global Luxury Safari Tourism Research Report 2026 

Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Luxury Safari Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Safari Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Wilderness
TUI Group
&Beyond
Thomas Cook Group
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Singita
Cox & Kings Ltd
Great Plains
Gamewatchers Safaris
Scott Dunn
Backroads
Rothschild Safaris
Butterfield & Robinson
Travcoa
Zicasso
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Adventure Travel
Personalized Vacations
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Safari Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Safari Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Safari Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
