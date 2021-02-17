Global Cybersecurity Research Report 2025 

Global Cybersecurity Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Major security types in cybersecurity are network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others (database security and web security). The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across verticals.
The cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solutions and services), security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of organizations to comply with different regulatory compliances across the globe.
In 2018, the global Cybersecurity market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cybersecurity development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HPE
McAfee
Trend Micro
Symantec
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems
Palo Alto Networks
Juniper Networks
Fortinet
Fireeye
Sophos
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network security
Endpoint security
Application security
Cloud security
Wireless security
Others (database security and web security)
Market segment by Application, split into
Managed services
Professional services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cybersecurity development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cybersecurity are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
