Hemp Protein Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026  

Hemp Protein Industry:

Hemp protein is the industrial byproduct of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds are composed of 35 percent protein, 10 percent carbohydrates, and 45 percent oil. At the same time, hemp seeds are grown without any pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, which make them eco-friendly. Hemp protein is a rich source of amino acids that are essential to fulfill the protein need of the human body. Hemp protein also lowers the risk of diabetes, heart diseases, diverticular disease, and constipation.

Hemp protein refers to the industrial by product of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds have a composition of approximately 45 percent oil, 35 percent protein and 10 percent carbohydrates. Hemp seed is very eco- friendly, as it can be grown without using herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides. Also, it can efficiently absorbs carbon dioxide. Hemp protein is a rich source of all essential amino acids that are necessary to meet the protein needs of humans.

Free Sample Report PDF >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4417159-global-hemp-protein-market-segment-analysis-opportunity-assessment

The global hemp protein market was valued at approximately US$ 518 million in the year 2018 and is expected reach US$ 1310.3 million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 12.3%. In terms of volume the market was valued at 13 KT in the year 2018 and is expected to reach 35.8 KT by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13.5%. Increase in health concerns such as obesity coupled with rising application of hemp protein in food & beverage products is driving the growth of hemp protein market in the forecast period. However, allergies caused due to excess use of hemp proteins and availability of substitutes: soy protein and whey proteins is restraining the growth for the market. Furthermore, increase in use of hemp proteins by health food manufacturers is generating opportunity to the market during the forecast period.

Also Read.: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/378717/hemp-protein-market-research-projection-by-trends-sales-predicted-revenue-outlook-analysis-forecast-to-2026#.X1SNrnkzZEY

Hemp has many special characteristics that makes it different in the plant industry. One of them is, Its DNA structure is closely aligned with human DNA and hence, as a food source, it nourishes the body in a perfect proportion.

Hemp is naturally gluten free, non GMO, free of trypsin inhibitors, and virtually free of any form of residual chemicals. Hemp protein is highly nutritious and easily digested.

Hemp protein is the industrial by- product of hemp seeds.

The hemp protein in powdered form is having high demand as compared to the liquid form due to increased shelf life, convenience, and other associated factors.

Also Read.: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/10/14/cold-chain-in-apac-2020-market-by-industry-sizegrowthtrendsanalysisopportunities-and-forecasts-to-2025/

Top Key Players Of Hemp Protein Industry:

Hemp Oil Canada

Navitas Naturals

North American Hemp & Grain

Hempco

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

CHII Naturally Pure Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

SA and Green Source Organics

The Raw Chocolate Company

Z Company

Onni

Scope of the Report

Global hemp protein market is segmented by source into organic ad conventional; by application into functional food, functional beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, personal care and other industrial uses. Also, the study provides an analysis of the functional flour market in the emerging and established markets across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Also Read.: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/13/painting-tools-market-2021-share-current-trends-opportunities-growth-size-amp-forecasts-2026/

Hemp protein may help to decrease the cholesterol level. A high cholesterol level is an indicator of cardiovascular disorders. Hydrolyzed hemp protein contains small chains of amino acids which act as antioxidants. These antioxidants may protect cell membranes and blood vessels from free radicals that are responsible for causing cardiovascular diseases. An increase in economic condition and rising disposable income are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the hemp protein market. At the same time, various health food manufacturers consider hemp protein as the future of the nutritive market, which will further create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Hemp protein is a rich source of all essential amino acids that are necessary to meet the protein needs of humans. Hemp protein cannot be considered as a pure protein supplement owing to its composition of 10% fatty acids and higher fiber content. Owing to the higher fiber content, hemp proteins lowers the risk for constipation, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and diverticular disease. Hemp proteins are easily digestible, and are used as an active ingredient in shakes and smoothies. Health benefits of hemp proteins includes anti-fatigue properties, enhances immune system, and have kidney protective effects. The growth of hemp protein market is propelled by improved economic conditions coupled with increase in household wealth, due to which consumers have shown willingness to spend on food products that are rich in hemp proteins so as to maintain their health.

Also Read.: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/29/eddy-current-testing-equipment-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026/

Key Market Trends | Growth | Share | Sale | Revenue | Manufactures | Technology Component

Increased Demand for High Quality, Plant Based and Safe Protein Source

Animal based proteins has been undergoing various controversies during the past years, regarding the carcinogenicity regarding the red meat and the antibiotic residues found in meat. The emerging trend of veganism has also helped in rising the revenue of the market. In addition minimally processed and chemical-free consumption patterns has also opened an oppprtunity for the market. Studies has also shown that consuming plant based protein can help in reducing the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Moreover it has various other benefits such as immune-system booster, weight suppressant, and its ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Additionally hemp protein has the highest percentage of protein as total weight, thus it can be considered as a suitable substitute for animal protein.

Global hemp protein market is segmented on the basis of form. Hemp proteins are sold in powdered and liquid form. Among these, powdered protein accounted for the largest share. It accounted for 73% of market share in 2018 and will register double digit CAGR during the forecast period to help industry players generate high profits. Liquid form is moderately gaining market space and are priced higher compared to powdered form.

On the basis of application, global hemp proteins market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products and food and beverage. Among these, around 55% of sales was from food and beverage sector. Consumption of hemp protein is increasing with more and more consumers shifting towards healthy lifestyle. This has greatly boosted the overall sales in the segment. Its application in pharmaceuticals is also increasing. It has been found to be effective when it comes to chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases etc.

North America Emerges as Major Market for Hemp Protein

The United States is leading market for hemp protein in the North American region. The major advancement for hemp industry in the United States came in 2014 with the passage of the US Farm Bill that allowed states to conduct hemp pilot programs. However the federal government permission is still the mandatory requirement. Since hemp is also from the same species of plant, Cannabis sativa, as marijuana, its production in the United States is restricted. The ease of regulations will provide further impetus to overall hemp protein market in the United States. JD Farms is one of the major and the first legal hemp farm in New York.

Regionally, North America will lead the global hemp proteins market throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for 38% share in 2018, with most of the sales generating from U.S. Consumers in North America spends relatively higher on food and beverage compared to rest of the world. Daily consumption will further increase with rise in population. While North America was the market leader globally in2018, Asia Pacific will register fastest growth during the forecast period. Various small and midsize companies are active in china and supply products locally. In addition, China and India are prospective countries for hemp protein suppliers.

Global hemp protein market key players are Green Source Organics, Hemp Oil Canada, Navitas Naturals, Hempco, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, North American Hemp & Grain Co., CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA.

Competitive Landscape

Global hemp protein market is a fragmented market with the presence of various players. Leading manufacturers in the hemp protein market focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging economies like India and China to expand their revenue base. Companies are increasingly incorporating hemp protein in their products like nutrition bars, tortilla chips, pretzels, and beer.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, We offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis: Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of each company

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World segments into their respective countries for this market

Company Information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Volume Data: Customization options for volume data (number of units sold) and customization options for volume data (number of tests)

Opportunities Assessment: A detailed report underlining the various growth opportunities presented in the market

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic Information

2.) The Asia Hemp Protein Speaker Market

3.) The North American Hemp Protein Speaker Market

4.) The European Hemp Protein Speaker Market

5.) Market Entry And Investment Feasibility

6.) The Report Conclusion

Table of Content: Hemp Protein Market 2026

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

The key insights of The Report Research:

1.The report Research provides key statistics on the market status of the Hemp Protein manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report Research provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report Research presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report Research estimates 2018-2026 market development trends of Hemp Protein industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report Research makes some important proposals for a new project of Hemp Protein Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data for Industries and Governments Around the Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features an Exhaustive List of Market Research Reports from Hundreds of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast a Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category and an Even More Comprehensive Collection of Market Research Reports Under These Categories and Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Http://Www.Wiseguyreports.Com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)