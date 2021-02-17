Tackifier Resins Market 2021| Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Industry Growth to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Tackifiers are a chemical compound that is used in manufacturing adhesives and signifies the most important part of the hot-melt and demands sensitive adhesives. These resions are used in a wide variety of applications such as for bookbinding adhesives, assembly adhesives, leather, tapes, and labels a variety of adhesives mainly used for footwear, and construction adhesives. Tackifiers are formed synthetically or made from naturally happening materials. The main ingredient used in making tackifiers is rosin resins, petroleum resins, and terpene resins. Petroleum resins the most used feedstock; moreover, C5 aromatic, aliphatic resins, C9 aromatic resins, and C5/aromatic resins are the vital resins utilized for this reason.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009522/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The pressure-susceptible adhesive is anticipated to influence the growth of the global tackifier market and is also expected to witness a growing market. Growing demand for adhesives from end-use sectors and increasing advancements in the tire industry, backed with rising demand from the packaging industry, are the major driving factor for the market. The market is also fueled by rising urban infrastructure in the developed and developing countries and high demand for hot melt adhesives in the market. The volatility of raw material prices, limited feedstock supply, and increasing market penetration of limonene acts as a restraining element for the growth of the tackifiers market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tackifier Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tackifier resins with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global tackifier resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tackifier resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tackifier resins market is segmented on the basis of type into hydrocarbon resins, rosin esters, and terpene resins. On the basis of application the tackifier resins market is segmented into hot melt adhesive, pressure sensitive adhesive, paint and coating, rubber, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tackifier resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tackifier resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the tackifier resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tackifier resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the tackifier resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from tackifier resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tackifier resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tackifier resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the tackifier resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Exxonmobil

– Eastman

– Kolon Industries

– Cray Valley

– Guangdong Komo

– DRT

– Zeon

– Yasuhara Chemical

– Harima Chemicals

– Arakawa Chemical

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009522/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]