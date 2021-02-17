COVID-19 Update: Global PEO Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Justworks, Metrics, BambooHR, Zoho, Abel, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “PEO Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the PEO Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the PEO Software industry. Growth of the overall PEO Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

PEO Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the PEO Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the PEO Software market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Justworks

Metrics

BambooHR

Zoho

Abel

AccessPoint

HROi

Zenefits

Genesis

JazzHR

Replicon

iCIMS

The Applicant Manager

Eddy

Insperity

LandrumHR

ApplicantStack

TriNet. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type PEO Software market is segmented into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based Based on Application PEO Software market is segmented into

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Construction

Finance and Insurance