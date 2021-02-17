Olefin Fibers Market 2021| Regional Study, Business Trends, Top Key Players Profiles to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The olefin fiber is a fiber-forming substance with any long-chain of synthetic polymer collected of nearly 85% by weight of propylene, ethylene or other olefin units. The olefin fibers are generic description that covers thermoplastic fibers derived from olefins. Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are the two most common types of the family. Polypropylene is enormously adaptable as a fiber-forming substance, while polyethylene is not as suitable as a fiber-forming high polymer material. These materials are introduced to the textile industry in the 1950s, since then the list of markets and successful products for polypropylene fiber has increased exponentially, creating lucreative opportunities for the olefin fiber market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising population is significantly influencing the growth of Food and beverage sector, which have higher demands for the packaging materials. Thus, increasing demand for packaging materials is anticipated to boost the market of olefin derivatives used in the manufacturing of high-quality packaging materials. Packaging material demand in emerging markets is projected to continue to showcase growth as rising consumption and demand for consumer goods considerably drive the need for more refined packaging owing to the growing middle class. Russia, Brazil, China (BRIC), India markets shares nearly 30% of global demand for packaging material. The rising automobile industry also demands the high-quality olefin used to manufacture interiors of automobiles, as it resembles the properties of stain repellent and high tensile. However, stringent environmental regulations associated with the manufacturing and production of crude oil, bi-products remains a key challenge for the industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Olefin Fibers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the olefin fibers with detailed market segmentation by product, and application. The global olefin fibers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading olefin fibers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global olefin fibers market is segmented on the basis of product into solid and hollow. On the basis of application the olefin fibers market is segmented nonwovens, industrial fabrics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global olefin fibers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The olefin fibers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the olefin fibers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the olefin fibers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the olefin fibers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from olefin fibers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for olefin fibers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the olefin fibers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the olefin fibers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– DowDuPont

– HEXCEL CORPORATION

– SIGMATEX LTD

– TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

– ROYAL TENCATE N.V

– TAKATA CORPORATION

– OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC

– SPRADLING INTERNATIONAL INC

– INVISTA S.A.R.L

– Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

