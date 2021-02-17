Impact on MULTIVITAMIN CAPSULES & TABLETSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Multivitamin Capsules & Tablets Market is estimated to be valued at USD 20,706.3 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. Multivitamin capsules & tablets refer to dietary supplements in the form of capsules & tablets containing various vitamins and other nutrients essential for the human body.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Multivitamin Capsules & Tablets Industry in 2018 and is expected to follow the trend during the review period. China accounted for 41.22% share of the Asia-Pacific multivitamin capsules & tablets market in 2018, whereas the market in India is projected to register the highest CAGR during the review period.

The Global Multivitamin Capsules and Tablets Market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness and the number of fitness centers and health clubs support the demand for multivitamin capsules and tablets. Moreover, the market players may benefit from offering multivitamin capsules and tablets targeted at the female population.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Multivitamin Capsules & Tablets Market has been segmented on the basis of End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

The market, by end user, has been divided into men, women, and unisex. The unisex segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The consumption of unisex multivitamins has historically been high. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased consumption of multivitamins to prevent vitamin deficiency caused by poor diet or illness.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Amway Corp (US), Bayer AG (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), and Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (US) as the Key Players in the Global Multivitamin Capsules & Tablets Market.

