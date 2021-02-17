Impact on GLOBAL PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Telehealth Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its new extensive study that the telehealth market 2020 can expect to record a striking growth rate of 22.74% from 2016 to 2024 (assessment period). By 2024, the market is anticipated to touch USD 16,173.8 million, adds MRFR. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Telehealth Market Growth Boosters and Main Barriers

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, telehealth had already gained sufficient momentum and since the pandemic, the technology has garnered more interest from the growing tech-savvy population worldwide. The lockdown measures owing to SARS-CoV-2 have compelled healthcare professionals and patients to opt for remote healthcare. At present, telehealth is not just a supplementary option but has become an essential aspect of the healthcare sector. The market growth is further induced by the rising need for healthcare access from any location, escalating cases of chronic illnesses, scarcity of physicians and the surge in technological innovations in telecommunications. Telehealth is progressively gaining traction in the field of cardiology, radiology, online consultation and behavioral health, which can be a promising factor in market growth.

Governments have been a big help in reducing the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, by increasingly relaxing their standards and regulations pertaining to healthcare. For instance, in March 2020, the Health and Human Services Office (US Department) waived off the fines for any HIPAA violation to boost the uptake of video conferencing apps such as Zoom, Facetime, WhatsApp and more that don’t comprise the necessary security features.

The market attractiveness is also bolstered by the increasing number of start-ups and new launches, in particular for virtual consultations. To cite a reference, in August 2020, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (India) launched a telehealth app to facilitate faster healthcare access to patients, especially given the surge in COVID-19. The app can be used via smartphones or any other devices and the users will be offered live visual/audio consultation, simpler scheduling, fast registration, EMR or HMIS integrations, smoother clinical documentation, summaries and visit notes.

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Telehealth Market, companies are on the lookout for starting production lines. Get an inside look at the market prospects and its future decisions in light of the pandemic and other such unforeseen circumstances.

Telehealth Market Segmentation

Global Telehealth Market, by Component

Services Remote Monitoring Real-Time Interactions Store-and-Forward Consultations



Hardware

Monitoring Devices

Stationary Wearable



