Impact on GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH PRODUCTSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Airway Management Market’s sales would rise at a CAGR of 5.2% as Covid-19 damage to the most significant business in previous months. Market Research Future attempts a study on the global Airway Management Market 2020 and states that the market would hit to USD 1,764.47 Million by 2025. Further, the market shows a high expectancy rate to generate revenue during the years—2019–2025 (the forecasted period).

The pandemic will affirmatively impact the market in the coming years. The market is predicted to expand owing to ascend in chronic diseases, and it is predicted to be the foremost driving factor for the market in the assessment period. The airway management devices market is estimated to expand with the fact of the rise in chronic diseases among adults as well as the geriatric population. As claimed by the World Health Organization, 90% of deaths occur causative to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) globally.

Escalating demand for airway management devices and a surge in incidents of preterm birth is predicted to be the foremost driving factors for the market. Also, the growth potential in emerging countries is estimated to produce more opportunities in the forecast period.

The pandemic situation caused by COVID 19 is predicted to have an optimistic impact on the global airway management devices market. It is due to the technological advancement in the airway management market that is foretold to create additional investment opportunities for the investors in the forecast period. In the case of point, video laryngoscopes are widely available in the market, used to treat chronic lung diseases. Also, these can be easily used by the operator. Besides, limited ventilation in most of the medical institutions globally facilitated the manufacturer to produce more airway management devices, which is expected to create more and more opportunities to market in the forecast period.

MRFR further finds that currently, manufacturers of the airway management market are consistently making changes in their product category and technologies to enhance the capabilities of the devices associated with it. This is expected to develop more sales and upsurge the market share for the long term. In the case of point, Teleflex Incorporated launched LMA Gastro Airway, a laryngeal mask with Cuff Pilot Technology—a primary laryngeal mask designed to facilitate esophageal access and promote airway control during endoscopic procedures. In fact, Smith Medical introduced Protex Bivona FlexTend TTS tracheostomy tubes for newborns and pediatric patients in its standard product line.

