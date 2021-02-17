Impact on GLOBAL MILK PROTEINMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Urinary Catheters Market Synopsis

The global urinary catheters market is anticipated to expand significantly during the review period. The global market is anticipated to hold a substantial value, growing at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. Today, people are more prone to urologic diseases, which is the most important factor driving the global urinary catheters market 2020.

Also, urinary catheters are being increasingly used by the aged population. Further, the increasing health concerns leading to increasing cases of hospitalization has additionally propelled the market. Besides, the increasing ailments related to the kidney positively affect market growth. In addition, the growing ailment of bladder cancer further propels the market. Also, the favorable reimbursement scenario is likely to grow the market further.

The other crucial factor leading to market growth is the increasing rate of obesity, along with the rising geriatric population. Besides, the increasing rate of self-catheterization is a potential factor leading to market expansion. In addition, the other pivotal factor leading to the growth of the market is the usage of advanced materials in the form of antibiotic film-coated silicone catheters, which has a lower risk of infection.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

The global urinary catheters market has been categorized on the basis of gender, product, type, end-user, indication, and geography.

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Type

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Product

Intermittent Catheters

Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Gender

Male Urinary Catheters

Female Urinary Catheters

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Indication

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Spinal Cord Injuries

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Global Urinary Catheters Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research organization & Academic Institutes

Others

On the basis of geography, the global urinary catheters market can be distinguished into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

