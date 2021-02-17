Rare Earth Market Size 2021 Global Demand, Business Opportunities and COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The latest survey on Global Rare Earth Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in the Rare Earth Market.

The market study covers the Rare Earth market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

Based on product type, the Rare Earth market is segmented into:

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

Other

Based on application, the critical illness market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

Impact of COVID-19:

Rare Earth Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Rare Earth industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Rare Earth market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Rare Earth in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Lastly, this Rare Earth Market report provides Industry intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the Rare Earth Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Research Objective

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

Chapter 4. Rare Earth Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

Chapter 6. Rare Earth Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Appendix

