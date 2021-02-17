Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market 2020 Future Trends – General Electric Company, Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc

The Insight Partners adds “Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market.

Get Sample PDF Report along with TOC, Table of Figure, Chart @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011852/

The artificialintelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 millionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expectedto grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Top Companies:

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc .

Zebra Medical VisionInc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Market Insights

Increasing Investmentin AI Healthcare Startups Drives Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is one of the most significant technological advances in medicine thus far. Startups developing AI-driven imaging & diagnostic solutions are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in the study period. China, the US, and the UK are emerging as a popular hub for healthcare innovations. China-based healthcare AI startups have benefited from the government’s AI-focused development strategy, inspiring investment, and private-public partnerships. Additionally, the British government has announced a National Artificial Intelligence Lab that will collaborate with Britain’s universities and technology companies to research on cancer, dementia, and heart disease. UK-based startups have benefited from the government’s robust library of patient data, as British citizen’s share their anonymous healthcare data with the British National Health Service.

In terms of diagnostic tools, the medical imaging tool segment held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis marketin 2019; it is expected to continue to be a leader shareholder during the forecast period. The growth is mainly ascribed to the increasing FDA approvals of AI-based medical imaging tools.However, the automated detection system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoptionof these tools in infectious disease diagnostics.

The researchers have analysed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the In Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis industry. While historical years were taken as 2020 – 2027, the base year for the study was 2020. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2020 apart from the outlook for years 2020 – 2027.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011852/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]