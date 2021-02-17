Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SA

“

The report titled Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Starch and Starch Derivative report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Starch and Starch Derivative report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SA, Roquette Freres, ROYAL AVEBE UA, Tate & Lyle PLC, Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd, Xiwang Group, EID Parry, Foodchem International Corporation, Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd, COFCO Biochemical Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Native Starch

Modified Starch: Dextrose

Modified Starch: Maltodextrin

Other Product



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Other Applications



The Starch and Starch Derivative Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Starch and Starch Derivative industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Starch and Starch Derivative market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Table of Contents:

1 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Overview

1.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Product Overview

1.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Native Starch

1.2.2 Modified Starch: Dextrose

1.2.3 Modified Starch: Maltodextrin

1.2.4 Other Product

1.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Starch and Starch Derivative Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Starch and Starch Derivative Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Starch and Starch Derivative Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Starch and Starch Derivative as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Starch and Starch Derivative Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Starch and Starch Derivative Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

4.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverage

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Personal Care

4.1.4 Animal Feed

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

4.5.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative by Application

5 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Starch and Starch Derivative Business

10.1 Cargill Incorporated

10.1.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cargill Incorporated Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.1.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Developments

10.2 Ingredion Incorporated

10.2.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ingredion Incorporated Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.2.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Developments

10.3 Tereos SA

10.3.1 Tereos SA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tereos SA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.3.5 Tereos SA Recent Developments

10.4 Roquette Freres

10.4.1 Roquette Freres Corporation Information

10.4.2 Roquette Freres Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.4.5 Roquette Freres Recent Developments

10.5 ROYAL AVEBE UA

10.5.1 ROYAL AVEBE UA Corporation Information

10.5.2 ROYAL AVEBE UA Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.5.5 ROYAL AVEBE UA Recent Developments

10.6 Tate & Lyle PLC

10.6.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.6.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Developments

10.7 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd

10.7.1 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.7.5 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Recent Developments

10.8 Xiwang Group

10.8.1 Xiwang Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xiwang Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.8.5 Xiwang Group Recent Developments

10.9 EID Parry

10.9.1 EID Parry Corporation Information

10.9.2 EID Parry Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.9.5 EID Parry Recent Developments

10.10 Foodchem International Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Foodchem International Corporation Recent Developments

10.11 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd

10.11.1 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.11.5 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Recent Developments

10.12 COFCO Biochemical Corporation

10.12.1 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

10.12.5 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Recent Developments

11 Starch and Starch Derivative Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Industry Trends

11.4.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Drivers

11.4.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”