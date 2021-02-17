Impact on AUTOMATED FEEDING SYSTEMSMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Automated Feeding Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Automated feeding systems have gained popularity in the last few years due to the increasing preference of livestock farm owners to automate the processes to reduce operating costs and losses occurring during the manual feeding. Large farm sizes, along with the need to increase productivity, and optimization of the operational costs are the major factors impacting the growing preference for automatic feeding system by the farmers.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/556

The market players are continuously investing in the product innovation, creating new opportunities in the market. However, the high set up costs associated with the automatic feeding systems may discourage the small and medium livestock farmers, restraining the growth of the market.

Also read: https://www.unitymix.com/post/271378_automated-feeding-systems-market-to-reach-usd-5-6-billion-in-2019-and-is-expecte.html

Segmentation

The global automated feeding systems market has been segmented based on livestock, type, integration, and region.

By livestock, the global market has been classified as ruminants, swine, poultry, and others.

Based on type, the global market has been classified as rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems, and self-propelled feeding systems.

Also read: https://64.media.tumblr.com/a020a5a5a0eea12f9fe1c06ed7261215/b490ec35415b068b-d5/s640x960/9aef8d7b60eb7ed8a9789116880d92327991f911.jpg

By integration, the global market has been bifurcated into fully integrated and non-integrated.

The global market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American automated feeding systems industry has further been categorized as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European automated feeding systems industry has been divided into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe.

The automated feeding systems industry in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/surgical-equipment-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-2-by-2023-covid-19-impact-analysis-industry-size-share-growth-analysis-competitive-landscape-top-companies-merger-revenue-regional-statistics.html

The automated feeding systems industry, in the rest of the world, has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Agco Corporation (US)

Sum-It Computer Systems (UK)

GEA (Germany)

Delaval (Sweden)

Boumatic LLC (US)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

Afimilk (Israel)

VDL Agrotech (Netherlands)

Pellon Group Oy (Finland)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-contactless-smart-card-market-to-witness-increasing-demand-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-asserts-mrfr-unleashing-the-forecast-for-2017-2027-2021-01-12

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)